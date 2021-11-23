Dem Sen. Van Hollen: ‘Overall the Economy Is in a Very Good Place’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live” that even with rising inflation causing surging prices, “overall the economy is in a very good place.”

Jackson said, “Last hour, we heard from President Biden rolling out that announcement about opening up those Strategic Oil Reserves, trying to get those gas prices low. There’s been some criticism from the right to the president on that move. Your reaction?”

Van Hollen said, “Well, I think it was the right thing to do. Overall the economy is in a very good place. We’ve seen a big increase in jobs. Unemployment is down much more quickly than people anticipated, but we do have challenges with cost pressure increases primarily due to the supply chain bottlenecks.”

He continued, “The president is doing everything he can to relieve those bottlenecks, including now releasing petroleum from The Strategic Reserve, something that I encouraged the president to do along with others. So I’m pleased to see this action. There’s no one thing that we can do when it comes to the price increases because of the supply chain issues. But I do think this is an important part of the policy we have.”

