Gingrich: Waukesha Suspect ‘Should Be Treated as a Terrorist’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took direct aim at the left during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday, singling out both President Joe Biden and left-wing financier George Soros.

Gingrich pointed to all of the recent incidents where the rule of law was not enforced and wholly ignored to back up his point.

He also argued the suspect in the Waukesha massacre should be treated as a “terrorist.”

“I think if you wanted to undermine and destroy America, you could hardly do more effectively than what George Soros and Joe Biden have done,” Gingrich said. “You’re showing us now examples that are very predictable. When you have a communist District Attorney, which literally – he is a communist, openly a communist in San Francisco, who says he’s not going to enforce the law, he’s not going to punish criminals, what do you think is going to happen. You’re sending a signal to every would-be thug in the city: Go ahead and do what you want to.”

“And on one occasion in the last few days, they had up to 80 people at a time looting a store,” he continued. “Now, if you’re a normal citizen, who just uses common sense, it won’t take long for you to figure out if all your stores are looted, civilization is collapsing. At the same time, you have this tragedy in Waukesha, which actually resembles what happened in east France about a year and a half ago. We have somebody in a truck, who runs down, kills five people, wounds 40 people. And I’m sure we’re going to presently hear all the explanations for why he did it.”

“But the truth is, that’s a massacre,” Gingrich added. “The person who did it should be treated as a terrorist, who was willing to kill fellow citizens on that scale. So across the country, whether you’re in New York, which also has had problems, or you’re in Wisconsin, or Chicago, or San Francisco, you have a growing sense that America is just stupid, open, and easy to steal from, and easy to beat up. So the thugs come out of the woodwork, and until we’re prepared to turn around and say, you know, you do stuff like this, you’re not going to be in the street for a very long time. We’re going to continue to have this problem. It’s a very real crisis of our civilization.”

