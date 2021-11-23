GOP Rep. Biggs on Biden: ‘This Is a Desperate Administration’

During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) hit President Joe Biden for his administration’s handling of inflation and the supply chain crisis.

According to Biggs, the Biden administration is “desperate” because the American people are unhappy with the rise in inflation and gas prices. He added the administration “has no answers” to solve the rising prices.

“The reality is when you do flood the economy with dollars, you devalue our currency, and that is the ultimate driver for inflation. That’s the classic definition of inflation. Then you could mask that a little bit if we were energy-independent still. But this energy going up in price actually fuels the inflationary pressure as well.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asked Biggs about Biden immediately pushing back against releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of an effort to bring down high gas prices but then doing it anyway.

“They are desperate,” Biggs replied. “They are desperate because gas prices keep going up at the pump, and when people feel that, they get really torqued at the administration — but releasing 50 million barrels. You know, Martha, we use 20 million barrels a day. So, you might get two and a half days’ worth of relief. But this is a desperate administration that has no answers to this. The answer, of course, is exploration drilling, Keystone pipeline, and let us unleash the American energy sector again, but they won’t do that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent