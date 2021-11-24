NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams: America Is on Trial — ‘Our Children Can Get Guns and Not Laptops’

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams (D) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that “America was on “trial” given our children could get guns but not laptops.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal and the lionizing of him by some and the pending decision in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial have reignited, in my view this debate over citizens taking the law into their own hands, this sort of vigilante justice, as a former police captain what is your take on these cases and this trend?”

Adams said, “Well, you know, I think you’re dead-on, when you’re doing an analysis of what’s happening across the entire country we have the extremes really attempted to take away our way of life in America. The extremes are far, far-right and far, far left. Over this weekend here The Proud Boys were here, extremely disruptive. You had a group in city in Queens who covered themselves in all black to give the impression they were African-Americans. They were not. They were harassing white residents in the city.”

He continued, “This is not what New York is. 47% percent of New Yorkers in Brooklyn speak a language other than English at home. We are a diverse city. We live together every day together but there are outside entities that want to come in and disrupt our city. We can’t allow that to happen also in our country.”

Adams added, “But also, we missed, there was a 17-year-old who had a gun that he could not legally buy, but he was able to carry, shot people that he went into that community to focus on. But we also had a 17-year-old here in this city who shot a 22-year-old young man, promising young man. So, what am I saying here? What are 17-year-olds doing with guns in this country? And we stay on the high end and debate one trial. I’m debating America is on trial. We have an over-proliferation of guns. And our children can get guns and not laptops, iPads, computer things that they need. That is my focus.”

