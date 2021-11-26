Dem Rep. Moulton: ‘Un-American’ Boebert Helped Incite a ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Attack

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) “helped incite the attack on the Capital on January 6” when commenting on Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) calling then Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the “jihad squad.”

Boebert tweeted an apology on Friday.

Anchor Jim Acosta said, “I want to ask you about these really disgusting remarks from Republican Congresswoman Boebert. She made a comment about Congresswoman Omar. She’s issued a half-hearted apology. It doesn’t sound like she’s apologized personally. What is your message to House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who seems to be willing to tolerate this?”

Moulton said, “That he needs to actually act like a leader, take accountability and enforce accountability, and prevent this childish behavior. It is childish on the one hand — it’s also threatening. If you really step back from it and look at this, it’s clear that Representative Boebert is the one who doesn’t believe in freedom of speech, doesn’t believe in religious freedom, is more devoted to Trump than he is to democracy.”

He added, “She helped incite the attack on the Capital on January 6, the attack on the heart of our democracy, trying to take away votes from American citizens in state like Georgia, Arizona and others. I mean, if that’s not domestic terrorism, if that’s not un-American, I don’t know what is. So I just ask people out there, you know, what’s a greater threat, attacking the United States of America, or simply being a Muslim.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN