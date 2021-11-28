Barrasso: Biden’s Agenda ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic — ‘He’s the Mad Hatter’

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Biden’s Build Back Better Act was “Alice in Wonderland” logic.

Barrasso said, “We have record inflation right now. I view this as a back-breaking bill for the country with the kind of expenses, the spending, the adding to the debt, the inflation, the taxes that are going to hit the American people. For Joe Biden to say ‘We have to spend even more money on top of inflation,’ to me, this is ‘Alice in Wonderland’ logic. He’s the Mad Hatter out here.”

On raising the debt limit, Barrasso said, “Well, in my state, I was a member of the state Senate. Our Constitution demands that we balance our budget every year that we live within our means, just like families all across America need to do, and I think the federal government ought to do the same thing.”

He added, “This is all about Democrat spending. This is 100 percent on them. If you get rid of all of the gimmicks of accounting, this bill that the Democrats are proposing is $4 trillion in additional spending. There’s not a single Republican who’s going to vote for the bill or to raise the debt ceiling. This is on the Democrats.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN