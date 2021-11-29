Fauci: COVID Variant That Can’t Be Stopped with Vaccines or Treatments Is ‘Really Highly Unlikely’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that it is “really highly unlikely” that there will be a coronavirus mutation that makes it so the virus can’t be stopped with any vaccines or treatments.

Host Joy Reid asked, “At some point, isn’t it true that this thing is going to mutate to a kind of virus that we can’t stop with any vaccine or any treatment?”

Fauci responded, “That would be really highly unlikely, Joy.”

He continued, “If ever there was a reason to get the people who are unvaccinated vaccinated and those who are fully vaccinated and whose time comes up to get a booster, it’s now. Because we know from experience already that when you get a high level of antibody, of neutralizing antibody, even if it’s against one particular variant, when you get a high level, usually due to vaccination and booster, which gets the level way up, you get such a high level, it cross-protects against the other variant.”

