FNC’s Dr. Makary: New York’s Response to ‘Theoretical’ Omicron Risk Is Based on Logic That Leads to Pandemic ‘in Perpetuity’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary criticized New York for its emergency declaration over the Omicron coronavirus variant and argued that “if we’re going to have a halt on elective surgery in New York because of a theoretical variant that may evade immunity, which is highly unlikely by the way, we’re going to be in this state in perpetuity.”

Makary said, “Well, elective surgery is not binary. It’s still very important to do elective surgery, hip replacements, aortic aneurysm repair, cancer resections. So, when we stop elective surgery, it has massive implications for health.”

Makary continued that he thinks there are staffing shortages due to vaccine mandates before concluding, “But, if we’re going to have a halt on elective surgery in New York because of a theoretical variant that may evade immunity, which is highly unlikely by the way, we’re going to be in this state in perpetuity. Because variants will form forever.”

