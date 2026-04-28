Watch Live: Donald Trump Hosts State Dinner for King Charles III

President Donald Trump hosts a state dinner for the U.K.’s King Charles III at the White House on Tuesday, April 28.

King Charles III addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday afternoon, stressing the “eternal” bonds between America and the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at the White House, with Trump similarly heralding the special relationship the two countries have shared.