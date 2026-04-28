While speaking to Congress on Tuesday, King Charles III condemned the recent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump that took place in the vicinity of White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

During his speech, the King of the United Kingdom noted that they were meeting “in times of great uncertainty.” He also spoke about how a shooter had opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, while the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was taking place, pointing out that the shooter “sought to harm the leadership” of the United States.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we meet in times of great uncertainty. In times of conflict from Europe to the Middle East, which pose immense challenges for the international community, and whose impact is felt in communities, the length and breadth of our own countries,” the King said. “We meet, too, in the aftermath of the incident not far from this great building, that sought to harm the leadership of your nation, and to ferment wider fear and discord,” he continued. “Let me say with unshakable resolve, such acts of violence will never succeed.”

The Department of Justice charged Cole Tomas Allen, 31, the man who is accused of opening fire at the hotel, with attempting to assassinate Trump, Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported. Allen is also “accused of charging through a magnetometer while armed in an attempt to breach the ballroom,” where the president and other Trump administration officials were present.

Allen is also reported to have “had a manifesto detailing his intention to target officials in the Trump administration.”