McCaskill: Nancy Mace a ‘Political Hack with No Soul,’ ‘Getting People Killed’

MSNBC contributor and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on “Deadline” that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was soulless for making pro-vaccine statements on CNN and also touting natural immunity on Fox News.

McCaskill said, “When you have people — I mean, this Nancy Mace, did you see what she did, Nicolle?”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I did.”

McCaskill said, “She went on Fox News and said — she goes on Fox News and says, oh, natural immunity, we have natural immunity, and then she goes on CNN and says, I’m all for vaccines. I mean, what a political hack with no soul because she’s saying different things depending on which audience she’s speaking to. That kind of irresponsibility is getting people killed.”

She added, “I cannot understand how this party can be righteously indignant about ‘life’ and then be a party that is anxious to throw away science when it can save your life.”

Wallace said, “That’s a brutal but fair takedown of someone who goes on one network and says one thing about taxes, and another, and says something else about taxes. It is, as you are saying, deadly when it’s about public health when it’s about COVID.”

