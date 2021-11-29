Ron Johnson on Waukesha: ‘It Was a Murderer Here — This Was a Slaughter’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) called for an end to the political exploitation of the Waukesha massacre during a Monday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

The Wisconsin Republican acknowledged the “political component” to the event earlier this month but argued any outside agitators seeking to capitalize on the moment.

“Well, first of all, we’ve been in contact with officials in Waukesha, attended the interfaith prayer rally or prayer gathering,” he said. “So, we understand the pain that Waukesha is going through. We remain aware by officials that they are hearing the potential of outside agitators coming in, stirring up trouble, possibly protesting on both sides of the political spectrum. We’re just trying to head off at the pass any kind of trouble and trying to encourage people to show support for Waukesha by praying for the victims.”

“But in no way, shape or form am I saying this is not going to be politicized,” Johnson continued. “It will be politicized, and the fact of the matter is, as you pointed, it was a driver. It was a murderer here. This was a slaughter. You can’t deny that fact. This tragedy never should have happened. But it is because of the no bail, the revolving door, the catch-release policies not only at the border but in the criminal justice system. There’s no doubt about it — there’s a political component to this. We’re just trying to forestall any kind of agitation, any type of protests that would potentially turn to riots. And both sides might show up.”

