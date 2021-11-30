Sununu: Mandates Were for When We Didn’t Have Tools to Combat COVID, Now It’s Up to People to Protect Themselves 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said that coronavirus mandates were for a time when we didn’t have any of the tools to deal with the virus that we do now and now that we have tools like the vaccines, “it’s really up to folks to take that step to protect themselves and their families.”

Sununu said, “Look, the vaccine is the tool to get out of this. There’s no doubt about it. We tell everyone to get vaccinated. We’re doing our booster clinics. We’re doing everything we can to get the vaccines and the boosters out because we know breakthrough is increasing, as well. But that is a choice. And that’s the tool to get out of it. The mandates and all that from 2020, that’s when we just didn’t have any tools in the toolbox. We barely had PPE and testing and all of those things. We have so many more of those tools at our disposal now and so many more opportunities. And it’s really up to folks to take that step to protect themselves and their families. So, no, we’re not looking at any further mandates here in New Hampshire.”

