Cruz: Fauci Thinks Masking Kids While Not Testing Illegal Immigrants Is ‘Science’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for arguing that not testing illegal immigrants isn’t a risk while also arguing that giving in to teachers’ unions on school mask mandates is based in science.

Cruz said, “Fauci has demonstrated that he is just a Democratic talking head. He will go with the politics and he will change on a flip of a dime. I mean, you look at his answer there where he says, well, gosh two million illegal immigrants coming across, not testing them, releasing them COVID-positive, that’s no risk whatsoever. On the other hand, when the teachers’ unions asked the Biden administration to require kids to wear masks in schools, giving into the teachers’ unions because they’re political allies of the Democrats, that’s science too.”

