Gretchen Carlson: SCOTUS Ruling Means ‘We May Now Have a King’

Politcal commentator Gretchen Carlson said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that the Supreme Court ruling that a single judge cannot block a presidential order means “we may now have a king.”

Carlson said, “The first thing that came to mind today, to me, was that we may now have a king. This is so different from how the separation of powers have worked in this nation for decades and decades. So look, big picture, yes, huge win for Trump. But something I want to bring up tonight is that I believe this will change the way that politics works in America, because this won’t just be for President Trump. I mean, rest assured, he’s going to push through a ton of executive orders.”

She added, “There’s something called the midterm elections coming up that could change the power in Congress. And Congress can pass legislation to override these executive orders and override this power that he has been given today. Whether or not that happens is up to the electorate, right? But then you look at it even more big picture and if a Democrat would become president in three and a half years, they would be given the same power. So this will change the way in which we politic in America, I believe unless Congress steps in and supersedes this.”

