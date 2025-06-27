Hispanic Caucus Rages over SCOTUS Ruling: Trump Will ‘Target Newborns’

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is raging over a Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling issued on Friday that will limit district judges from issuing nationwide injunctions, potentially giving a green light for President Donald Trump to enforce his executive order that ends the nation’s birthright citizenship policy.

In the case Trump v. CASA, SCOTUS ruled 6-3 that lower courts are exceeding their authority by issuing nationwide injunctions to block a presidential administration’s agenda.

Open borders groups had filed suits to block Trump from carrying out the executive order to halt birthright citizenship — the policy that rewards the United States-born children of illegal aliens with birthright American citizenship.

The Trump administration had argued to SCOTUS that district judges, who halted the executive order, do not have the authority to issue such nationwide injunctions.

Following SCOTUS’s ruling, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus attacked Trump and the court, claiming the administration will have Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents target newborn babies.

“I am appalled at the Supreme Court’s irresponsible decision to allow the Trump Administration to strip birthright citizenship from millions of U.S.-born babies within 30 days,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), chair of the caucus, said in a statement:

Let’s be clear, President Trump is fully responsible for the chaos that will ensue after his executive order takes effect. This is his cruelty and his court.

[Emphasis added] By focusing its attention on the partisan issue of nationwide injunctions, the Supreme Court threatens millions of newborn Americans with statelessness and subjects them to the whims of masked rogue agents that pass as immigration enforcers under Trump. It bears repeating: This administration will have ICE target newborns and we will fight back. [Emphasis added]

Espaillat also claimed that the U.S. will be divided “into free states and Trump states” as a result of the SCOTUS ruling and underscored the caucus’s commitment to anchor babies, the term often used to describe the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.

“This fight is not over. The case must run through the courts on its merits – as multiple judges have made clear, the interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution is not a controversial matter,” Espaillat said. “All persons born in this country – save for the children of foreign diplomats or those born to invading armies – are United States citizens. Period.”

