A Washington Post reporter and Pulitzer Prize winner was arrested and charged with allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Thomas Pham LeGro made a court appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday. LeGro was arrested following a search of his residence in which agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found “11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material” on his work computer, according to a press release.

Per the press release:

On June 26, 2025, FBI agents executed a search warrant at LeGro’s residence and seized several electronic devices. A review of LeGro’s work laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material. During the execution of the search warrant agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found.

In 2018, Tom LeGro was part of a team of Post reporters who were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Senate candidacy of Roy Moore and a subsequent effort to discredit The Post’s reporting. As Deputy Director of Video, Tom oversees an award-winning team of video journalists who work across the newsroom, including in National, Climate, Metro, Style and Technology. Tom joined Video in 2013 as an editor on the breaking-news desk and in 2015 became the senior producer overseeing the International, Style and Technology teams. In 2017, he was part of the team of Post reporters awarded a Pulitzer for coverage of the Senate candidacy of Roy Moore and the subsequent effort to discredit The Post’s reporting. Tom was promoted to executive producer in 2021, overseeing the Politics, National, International and Technology teams. Tom first worked for The Post from 2000 to 2006 in Sports, as a news aide and then later as a copy editor. From 2006 to 2013, Tom was a reporter-producer for “PBS NewsHour,” covering arts and culture, before returning to The Post.

A spokesperson for the Washington Post explained that LeGro had “been placed on leave,” according to Fox5DC.