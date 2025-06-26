Exclusive—Donald Trump Endorses Breitbart EIC Marlow’s Forthcoming ‘Breaking the Law’ as a ‘Must Read,’ Issues Grave Warning on Lawfare

President Donald Trump offered glowing praise for Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief forthcoming exposé on weaponization of the legal system, Breaking the Law. The two-time New York Times bestselling author of the Breaking series is set to release the findings of a year-long investigation into what he describes as the lawfare “superstructure” that has targeted Donald Trump and overtaken American politics.

President Trump endorsed Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, hailing it as “a must read.” With his endorsement, the president also offered a grave warning:

“This book is a must read. It shows how corrupt our judicial system is in our country,” President Trump told Marlow during a meeting in the Oval Office. “Cases are rigged left and right. Judge shopping is rampant at levels never seen before. You know the outcome of a case as soon as the judge is picked. And the radical left is using this, their final weapon, to take down America.”

Marlow expressed gratitude to President Trump for the endorsement in a statement to Breitbart News: “Donald Trump has been the #1 target for the left’s lawfare apparatus. No one knows the subject better than he does. He is the ultimate authority on it. So, it means a great deal to me to have his support.” Marlow also emphasized the accuracy of Trump’s assessment that the left’s weaponization of the legal system is absolutely designed to “take down America.”

“This book names names and casts a glaring spotlight on the lawfare operatives who hoped to remain hidden,” Marlow told Breitbart News.

In Breaking the Law, Marlow turns his sharp investigative lens to the legal cases targeting President Donald Trump in both his terms—and what they mean for the future of the conservative movement and the rule of law in America. The book reveals how legal institutions are being repurposed as political weapons. Marlow not only exposes the players and tactics behind this unprecedented campaign but also makes bold predictions about where this trend is heading—and what conservatives must do to fight back.

“The lawfare superstructure is, without a doubt, the biggest internal threat to our American way of life at this time,” he said, adding “Perhaps even more so than my first two books, I feel as though Breaking the Law needed to be written.”

The book will be published by Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint of publishing giant Simon & Schuster, which published Marlow’s previous two best-selling works.

“[Marlow] reports fearlessly, wherever the facts may lead, holding the most powerful people in the world to account,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer has said of Marlow, whose prior books have earned praise from elected leaders conservative taste-makers from Tucker Carlson to Mark Levin.

Marlow has been editor-in-chief of Breitbart News since 2013, when he was only 27 years old. His first book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, and his second book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, were New York Times bestsellers. He also hosts the Alex Marlow Show daily news podcast.

Breaking the Law is available for pre-order now. It will also be available on eReader and audiobook read by the author himself.