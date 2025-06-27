Barbra Streisand Says She’s ‘Horrified’ Everyday by Trump’s ‘Chaos, Corruption, and Cruelty’

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand claims she is “horrified” every single day by Donald Trump’s “chaos, corruption, and cruelty,” as she works on her newest project, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, an album of duets with some of music’s biggest names.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Streisand revealed that she is teaming with artists including Sting, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Seal, and newcomers such as Icelandic pop star Laufey.

But amid her efforts to tout her new album, Streisand could not resist popping off about the evils of Donald Trump — one of her favorite topics.

The Yentl star told the AP that she has ongoing mental distress over the Trump administration. She even claimed that her worries about Trump may have caused her to pick some of the darker songs for her new album. She says that her torment may have influenced her decisions to include Sting’s “Fragile” and a new version of “Love Will Survive” from The Tattooist of Auschwitz series.

“I’d like to be happier,” Streisand said as she kvetched over Trump. “But every time I turn on the television — and I’m a glutton for punishment, obviously — I’m fascinated and horrified at the same time, you know?”

The Oscar winner claimed that she recently had dinner with New Jersey Democrat Sen. Cory Booker, who described the Trump administration a creating “chaos, corruption and cruelty.”

“I thought,” she told the AP, “‘That kind of sums him (Trump) up.'”

Still, she also says that she is now in a winding down phase of her life. She calls it her “stop and smell the roses” era, where she just wants to spend time with loved ones.

“I’m getting older by the day, by the minute, and you have to take a look at your life from that point of view again, you know?” Streisand explained. “I look in the mirror and go, ‘How much time do I have left?’ … I’ve had several projects I’ve never fulfilled, but I have such fulfillment now with people that I love.”

Her new “era,” though has not stopped her from a constant stream of political blovation. In recent months she has blasted Donald Trump for selling branded merchandise, reacted in despair that Americans re-elected Trump despite her constant warnings, and even claimed that the destructive L.A. fires were a result of climate change, instead of properly blaming the disaster on the Democrats’ failed forestry practices.

