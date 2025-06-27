Jamaal Bowman Blames ‘Being Called the N-Word Directly or Indirectly’ for Cancer, Heart Disease in Black Community

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about former Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s comments on health.

After playing video of Bowman saying that being called the n-word directly or indirectly is to blame for heart disease and cancer and other health problems in the black community, Marlow said, “It doesn’t help black people to say you were victimized 100 years ago and thus, that’s why your health is bad now. It’s not really the point. The point is that what you can do proactively to help yourself?”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo