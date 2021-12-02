Rand Paul: ‘Fauci Should Go to Prison for Five Years for Lying to Congress

Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s imprisonment for “lying” to Congress over his department’s funding of gain of function research.

Paul told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that Fauci should spend five years in prison but said he doesn’t “have a lot of hope” that Attorney General Merrick Garland was “objectively looking at Fauci’s lying.”

“We’ve referred him to the Department of Justice, but then again, Merrick Garland is the one now going after parents that go to school board meetings, so I don’t have a lot of hope that Merrick Garland is objectively looking at Fauci’s lying,” Paul stated. “But Fauci should go to prison for five years for lying to Congress. They have prosecuted other people. They have selectively gone after Republicans, but in no way will they do anything about him lying. But he should be prosecuted for lying.”

“[A]t the very least the taken out of position because I think he cost people lives through misinformation. Every time he tells people, ‘Oh, wear a cloth mask,’ he is actually endangering people. If you are around someone with COVID, you don’t want to wear a mask because they don’t work,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent