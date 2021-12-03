Jayapal: GOP Does ‘Not Even Have Basic Decency’ –Promise ‘Nothing but Hatred’

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Republican Party had no “basic decency” and promised “nothing but hatred.”

Discussing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) calling then Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the “jihad squad,” Jayapal said, “Kevin McCarthy is either unwilling or unable to control his caucus, and that shows that he cannot be in leadership of his caucus much less in leadership of the House of Representatives. It goes to the fundamental brokenness of the Republican Party today. They do not even have basic decency. They can’t even have a conversation about what is right and wrong. It is wrong to call a member of Congress a suicide bomber. It is wrong to joke about that publicly. It endangers their lives and the Muslims that work on Capitol Hill because there are so many people that can’t tell the difference, unfortunately.”

She added, “Let’s just be clear if Kevin McCarthy and these people are in leadership, what will they be doing? They are certainly not going to be doing what Democrat haves done all year. We brought down unemployment by 4.2%. We brought it down by two points. We created under President Biden’s leadership 6 million new jobs in ten months. We cut child poverty in half. We are now going to provide universal pre-K, child care, all of these things. What are Republicans promising you? Nothing but hatred, discrimination, the big lie, and a continuation of policies that benefit the tiniest wealthiest group of people in this country.”

