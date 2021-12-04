Dem Rep. Cleaver: Unvaccinated ‘Causing Much of the Problem’ with Economy

On Saturday’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) argued that if there’s a positive from the Omicron variant, it’s that it “created a level of fear that in the long run’s going to be good for the economy and good for the health of Americans. Because I think the unvaccinated are causing much of the problem in the country right now,” but now more people are getting vaccinated.

Cleaver said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “I think if there’s anything positive in the Omicron variant, it is that it has created a level of fear that in the long run’s going to be good for the economy and good for the health of Americans. Because I think the unvaccinated are causing much of the problem in the country right now, but they are going now and getting their vaccine. I was pleased yesterday to get that information in my office in Washington and excited about the possibility that we might start eliminating it. The economy needs to be better.”

