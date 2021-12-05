CNN’s Tapper on Peng Shuai: IOC ‘Behaving Like a Mob Lawyer,’ Has Blood on Its Hands

On Sunday, CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper sounded off on Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose safety and welfare have been in question since accusing Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of raping her in 2019.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended China, claiming that she appeared “safe … given the difficult situation.”

According to Tapper, “the IOC is behaving like a mob lawyer” by “helping the Chinese government.”

“Not only is the International Olympic Committee, which will hold the 2022 Winter Games in China, not only is the IOC not raising its voice in solidarity and protest, the IOC is helping the Chinese government by providing them cover on November 21 and then again last Wednesday,” Tapper outlined. “The IOC told the world that they had held video calls with Peng Shuai; for neither call did the IOC release the video or even a transcript. The IOC has not mentioned her allegations of sexual assault, nor would the IOC explain who set up these calls. The IOC is behaving like a mob lawyer.”

Tapper pointed out that Hollywood has been in fear of offending China in movies and that the NBA and Wall Street haven’t spoken out against China in the name of “Chinese cash.” He said those entities have blood on their hands as a result.

“There is no amount of money that can buy enough soap to wash that blood off their hands,” he concluded.

