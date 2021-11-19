Tom Cotton Issues Ominous Warning to US Olympic Athletes After Chinese Tennis Player’s Mysterious Disappearance

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R) blasted the 2022 Beijing Olympics, warning the world’s athletes of how dangerous going to China is after the mysterious disappearance of a Chinese tennis pro who had made accusations of rape against a high government official.

Sen. Cotton’s Thursday tweet came in response to U.S. tennis star Serena Williams’ calls for accountability in China over the disappearance of player Peng Shuai. Williams told USA Today that she is “devastated and shocked to hear about the news” of Shuai’s sudden disappearance from public. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated, and we must not stay silent,” Williams added.

Cotton had an even more dire warning for Williams and all U.S. athletes planning on going to the genocide games in China.

“If the Chinese Communists disappear their own athletes, just think how much less they’ll care for the safety of ours during the Olympics,” Cotton warned.

If the Chinese Communists disappear their own athletes, just think how much less they’ll care for the safety of ours during the Olympics. #WhereIsPengShuai https://t.co/tE4bHd2Yjw — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 18, 2021

Early this month, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai had taken to her social media account to accuse Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of raping her in 2019. But days after her post, her Weibo account — China’s version of Twitter — was shut down, and Shuai disappeared from public view.

Later, a strange message that the Chinese government says came from Shuai was posted in which “Shuai” recanted the accusation and said that all is well. However, Shuai has still not been seen in public or verifiably heard from since her social media account was shut down.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) also called for a full investigation into the whereabouts and safety of Shuai.

Statement by Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO: The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts. Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. — wta (@WTA) November 17, 2021

Along with Serena Williams, U.S. tennis star Naomi Osaka also spoke about the Chinese player’s disappearance.

“Censorship is never OK at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and OK,” Osaka wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I’m in shock of the current situation and I’m sending love and light her way.”

Chris Evert is another tennis prow who took to social media to call for an investigation into the Chinese player’s situation.

Yes, these accusations are very disturbing. I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated.🙏 https://t.co/RH0aYCDqQm — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) November 14, 2021

Finally, Tennis legend Billie Jean King also expressed concern about the safety of Peng Shuai with a Tweet saying, “Hoping that Peng Shuai is found safe and that her accusations are fully investigated.” King also praised the WTA for speaking out about Peng.

