Klobuchar: Pro-Choice Republicans Signaled Willingness to Codify Roe v. Wade into Law

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that pro-choice Republicans have “signaled interest” in codifying Roe v. Wade’s verdict into law.

On the Supreme Court, Klobuchar said, “They clearly are headed toward overturning Roe.”

She continued, “You’re going to go back to a time of back-alley abortions. People are going to be busing from one state to another. 75% of Americans believe this decision should be made between a woman and her doctor, 75% of Americans. This wasn’t a case where the court was going with the changing moral rays of society. No, they are on their own there. Raw political power pushed those new justices onto the court, and this is going to be the outcome.”

She added, “Fifty years of precedent, as Elena Kagan pointed out, 50 years of court decisions, part of the very fabric of women’s existence in this country. This is how our country protected rights. Now they’re willing to flip it on its head. What is the answer? The answer may well be doing it through the political process now. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do, but it may be the way to do it. I think the best way to do it is not a patchwork of state laws but codify Roe v. Wade, put it into law, and we even have pro-choice Republicans that have signaled interest in doing that.”

Klobuchar concluded, “I think the answer is putting it in federal law. The ultimate answer would be upholding 50 years of precedent and the court doing the right thing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN