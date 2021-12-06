Budd: ‘The Left Is Teaching a Woke, Socialist Agenda’ — We Need to ‘Teach What Made Our Country Great’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) discussed the Anti-Communism Teaching Act, a bill he is sponsoring to combat the teaching of communism.

Budd emphasized the importance of teaching the “evils of communism” while the “left is destroying us through their woke, socialist agenda.” He argued the difference between Critical Race Theory and his anti-communist teachings is his curriculum is optional and teaches about what made the United States great.

“[W]e need to make sure that we teach what made our country great. What we’re seeing right now is that the left is teaching a woke, socialist agenda,” Budd stated. “And when you look at CRT, when you look at 1619 — so, essentially this is going back to the things that made our country great in the Declaration: life, liberty, pursuit of happiness. Those are the things that we need to teach. And essentially, the left is destroying us through their woke, socialist agenda.”

“What this does, Stuart, is it essentially takes the Victims of Communism Memorial Fund, which realizes that Soviet-style communism that started in 1917, an awful idea. It killed a hundred million people,” he added. “And what made our country great is giving freedom to people around the world. So, this essentially takes the Victims of Communism Memorial Fund and allows them to create a high school curriculum. It doesn’t force anybody to teach anything, but, again, it gives them the opportunity to teach what made our country great, and it tells about the evils of communism and just gives people a solid curriculum where they can teach that to their students if they so choose.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent