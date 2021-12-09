Cruz: Biden ‘Looks Terrible,’ ‘Weak’ on World Stage — ‘That Weakness Is Dangerous’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia.

Cruz said Biden “looks terrible” and “weak” on the world stage. He warned that the president’s “weakness is dangerous” because it makes America’s enemies more aggressive.

“In your opinion, how does President Biden look right now on the world stage?” host Stuart Varney asked.

“Well, Stuart, I have to say, it is incredibly dangerous. He looks terrible. He looks weak, and that weakness is dangerous,” Cruz replied.

“This past year, we’ve seen disaster after disaster from the Biden administration, but as bad as their economic policy has been, as bad as their domestic policy has been, nothing has been a greater disaster than their foreign policy,” he added. “Several months ago, Americans and people across the world were horrified as we watched the disaster of Afghanistan, the catastrophe of Biden surrendering to the Taliban, abandoning Americans behind enemy lines and fleeing in disgrace, and that decision has consequences, consequences that are going to last years into the future because what happened — every enemy of America looked to Washington, and they took a measure of the man in the Oval Office, and they determined that Joe Biden is too weak to deter them. And what we’re seeing is the bad guys are getting worse.”

