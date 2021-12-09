Dem Rep. Cleaver: Inflation Is ‘Not Transitory’ – ‘When You Stop COVID, You Stop a Lot of Our Problems’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) said that it was wrong to say that inflation was transitory and that it isn’t transitory. Cleaver also argued inflation “was brought on by COVID” and that “when you stop COVID, you stop a lot of our problems.”

Cleaver said, “I was one, I said earlier, probably on your show, that it’s transitory. It’s — and that was a — that was the wrong adjective. It’s not transitory. I think we are trying to address it. It was brought on by COVID. And I think when you stop COVID, you stop a lot of our problems.”

