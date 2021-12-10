Sens. Blackburn, Hagerty Push Back Against Biden ‘Build Back Broke’ Plan — ‘Everything Is Costing More’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) blasted President Joe Biden’s economic policy as Democrats try to push through his so-called “Build Back Better” agenda.

Hagerty said Biden’s policies “have absolutely driven inflation through the roof.”

“The policies that we’ve seen coming out of this Biden administration have absolutely driven inflation through the roof, they’ve created shortages, and if people anticipate that goods are going to cost more tomorrow than they do today, they are desperately buying,” Hagerty argued. “It’s self-fulfilling if you think about it. Inflation is a self-fulfilling prophecy. That’s what’s happening right now. Then we’ve incentivized unemployment — lots of people aren’t coming back into the workforce, or they’re coming back slowly.”

“We’ve seen supply chain dislocations, that’s true, but we’ve also seen massive increases in prices,” he continued. “I mean, think about what Biden did when he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. I mean, he’s done everything to really wage war on the oil and gas industry. And gas prices are through the roof. Everything that we buy here in America has got to be transported. It has a massively inflationary impact, and it’s hurting us all.”

Blackburn added that Biden’s “Build Back Broke” plan is resulting in everything “costing more.”

“Inflation is a tax because every time you go to the gas pump, the grocery store, every time you get ready to order something online, everything is costing more,” Blackburn advised. “So, inflation is a tax that everybody pays. And if the Democrats get their way, if they pass the ‘Build Back Broke’ plan, as I call it, then inflation is going to even go up more, and you’re going to continue to see these pressures on what we have available to buy.”

