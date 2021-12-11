DeSantis: ‘We Can’t Just Have People Who Are from Foreign Countries Displacing the Needs of Our Own People’

Friday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) explained his state’s new policy aimed at preventing the Biden administration from surreptitiously placing illegal immigrants in Florida.

The Sunshine State governor said such measures were justified because they prioritize his own citizens over those here illegally.

“For one, any of these contractors that are facilitating Biden’s illegal policies by bringing people into Florida, oftentimes flying in at two o’clock in the morning with no notice to the State, anyone who is doing that forfeits the ability to have contracts with State and local government in the State of Florida, and they are going to be responsible for providing restitution to the State of Florida for every single person that they bring because when they dump somebody, a lot of costs end up being borne by the State in the future, whether that’s education, healthcare, whether that’s the criminal justice system,” DeSantis said. “Unfortunately, we had somebody brought from Biden that murdered somebody in Jacksonville just a few weeks ago, and so we’re very concerned about doing that, and we want to basically say, this is not the right decision to be making to be facilitating, which is basically an illegal human smuggling operation.”

“We are also saying to some of the institutions in Florida like non-profits, we’re not going to be giving license to folks who are actively helping Biden do this,” he added. “And so, we want people focusing on our own citizens. A lot of people do a lot of great work. We’ve got a lot of people in our state that need help, and we can’t just have people who are from foreign countries displacing the needs of our own people.”

