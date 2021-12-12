Chris Christie: Trump Would Not Concede — January 6 Riot Was ‘Driven from the Top’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “was driven from the top” by former President Donald Trump.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “It seems like every single day, Chris Christie, we’re learning more about what was going on inside the White House in those days leading up to January 6. Most recently this week, this PowerPoint presentation that was sent to Mark Meadows detailing all the ways the White House could interfere in the investigation. It may explain why the former president and his allies are working so hard not to cooperate.”

Christie said, “Well, look, all the things that you see were driven from the top. I mean, the president made it very clear that he did not want to concede the election, that he would not concede the election. And you had a bunch of people around him by the time he got to the end with very few exceptions that were C-team players at best, on their best day.”

He continued, “So C-team players get in there, and they tell the boss what he wants to hear.”

Christie added, “In the end, the facts are going to come out. But let’s not kid ourselves, this was a driven-from-the-top process executed by C-team players, and that’s why it looks like a Keystone Cops operation because it was.”

