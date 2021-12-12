FNC’s Chris Wallace Announces Departure — ‘This Is My Final Fox News Sunday’

Sunday, at the close of his program, “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace announced his departure from the program he has hosted for the past 18 years.

Wallace, who took over for the late Tony Snow in 2003, told his viewers Sunday’s broadcast would be his last.

“Finally, a personal note — after 18 years, this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday,'” Wallace said. “It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question. I asked. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover those stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride. We’ve covered five presidential elections interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush, traveled the world — sitting down with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.”

“And I’ve gotten to spend Sunday mornings with you,” he continued. “It may sound corny, but I feel we built. a community here. There’s a lot you can do on Sunday mornings. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so for the last time, dear friends, that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching ‘Fox News Sunday.'”

UPDATE:

Wallace will reportedly join CNN+, CNN’s streaming service set to launch in 2022.

“A person familiar with the matter suggested Wallace may be jumping to CNN Plus, the new streaming-video service slated to launch early next year,” Variety’s Brian Steinberg reported. “Spokespersons for CNN could not be [reached] for immediate comment.”

