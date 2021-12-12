Herschel Walker on Senate Run: ‘We’ve Put the Wrong People in Office,’ ‘Bring Some Integrity Back to Washington’

Former NFL star running back Herschel Walker, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, on Sunday sounded off on his race challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Walker, pointing to inflation and the national security issues the United States has seen recently, said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that it was time to bring some “adults in the room” in Washington. He emphasized the need to have “integrity” back in the nation’s capital.

“This race coming up is going to be very difficult. But it’s going to bring some, I think, adults in the room,” Walker outlined. “Because as people see what’s going on in this country, you know, I don’t even have to talk about it. You see this inflation, you see how we’ve lost this public faith, and right now, we’ve got national security at risk as well. Well, why? It’s because we put the wrong people in office. Well, it’s time for us to change. And I’m going to run a race to go out to win because we’ve got to bring some balance back.”

He continued, “I hate to say something like this, but I think we’ve got to bring some integrity back to Washington. First of all, if people just look what happened in Virginia — now, just think about this for a moment: you know, when you have our government trying to go in and tell the parents how they’re want to raise your kid, you can’t do that. You cannot do that. We’re going to lose the freedom that we have fought and died for. So many people have fought and died for those freedoms we have. And right now, we’re going to lose it if we don’t put the right people in office. Right now, we can’t have government control, government mandate, government this, government that — we can’t have that. This is not the country that our people died for, and I think we’ve got to have people that’s going to stand up and say, ‘No more. The buck stops here.'”

