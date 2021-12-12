Hillary Clinton: Those Chanting ‘Lock Her Up’ Had No Idea What They Were Talking About

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee for president, said Sunday on NBC’s “Today” that during the 2016 presidential campaign that the people chanting lock her up “had no idea what they were talking about.”

Anchor Willie Geist said, “You talked about after the 2016 election going to the woods for a while and being ready to come out at some point?”

Clinton said, “Yes. Literally, the very first day after the election, when I said okay, I’ve got to go for a walk. This is two overwhelmingly depressing, and I ran into this young woman with her dog and baby, and she gave me a hug. Going into the woods, I find restorative. Everybody will be knocked down. The question is will you get back up?”

Geist said, “How did you read and then deal with the criticism that you’ve received, which includes people calling for you to be locked up?”

Clinton said, “Oh, yes.”

Geist said, “During the presidential campaign.”

Clinton said, “What I learned was to take criticism seriously, but not personally. You mentioned ‘lock her up.’ What an absurd and, in many ways, dangerous attack. Because we’re supposed to live in a society governed by the rule of law.”

She continued, “The people chanting that and yelling it at me, first, had no idea what they were talking about, and secondly were being instigated to do that. So I don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff.

Clinton added, “I think that if people don’t shrink from criticism but understand where it’s coming from, you can go through life and withstand a lot of incoming attacks because you have to.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN