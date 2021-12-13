Hawley Slams BLM Sponsors for Silence on White-Owned Business Boycott — ‘Anti-American’

In an interview with Fox News Digital published on Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) took issue with the Black Lives Matter donors that are keeping silent on the activist group’s boycott effort to “end white-supremacist-capitalism,” dubbed as “#BlackXmas.”

Hawley said that companies are hoping to appear progressive by supporting far-left groups such as Black Lives Matter. He argued that corporations are becoming “increasingly anti-American” as they move jobs overseas and “gut our industrial base.”

“BLM provides for them a certain amount of credibility, and that’s a credibility with the far left,” Hawley stated. “These companies are not actually serious about doing anything helping American workers. They want to have this credential from this far-left extremist group, and then they want to go right on ahead and keep doing stuff that actually hurts American workers and actually drives up prices for American consumers, and hurts the middle class. And that’s exactly what they’re going to do until American consumers say no, and I think you’re seeing the American voters questioning these things now.”

“The tech companies want to control what we say, they want to run this country’s economy, they want to run free speech and control it, and they want to run our democracy. The other companies, the companies like Nike, they want to ship jobs overseas, they want to gut our industrial base, and they don’t want to be held accountable for any of that. And so, their strategy has been, well, we’ll go out and say that we’re very progressive and we’re very liberal and then hope Americans will be bought off by that. Corporations are increasingly anti-American, and as for me, I’m going to stand with the American people.”

