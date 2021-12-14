DeSantis: Biden Immigration Policy ‘Effectively a Mass Human Smuggling Operation’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) slammed the Biden administration for neglecting duties for which the federal government was typically responsible.

DeSantis said now those duties, mainly immigration, were be left to state governments to handle.

“So, the border is obviously a disaster,” he said. “And some people say, Well, that’s a problem for Texas or Arizona. Well, actually, the Biden administration puts people on planes and flies them into Florida in the wee hours of the morning. So they’ve done over 70 flights in the last six months, dumped people here.

“[S]o our view is, if they are going to be dumping, we want to be able to facilitate transfer to places like Delaware. And so we have $8 million in my new budget to be able to do that,” DeSantis said. “But we also look to these carriers that the federal government’s contracting with, and we’re going to pass legislation that says, If you are facilitating Biden’s policies, which is effectively a mass human smuggling operation, you are not going to be eligible to do business with the state of Florida, or other local governments.”

“And we’re going to charge you restitution for each individual that you’re bringing because, yes, they’re drugs, they’re crimes.,” he added. “But you also have things with health care costs, education, all these services that get taxed because of Biden’s reckless policies. And so, we have a responsibility to fight back. And that’s what we’re doing.”

