Rick Scott: America ‘Fed Up’ with ‘Constant Lies’ from the Biden Administration

During a Tuesday interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) hit the Biden administration for “constantly” lying to the American people.

In reaction to White House press secretary Jen Psaki calling the CBO score for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda “fake,” Scott pointed to the administration claiming that bill and the infrastructure bill were both paid for, saying they were going to tax the rich, and claiming the border was secure.

He added the American public is “fed up” with the “constant lies” from the White House.

“I think it’s fake what she says because what comes out of her mouth is constantly a lie,” Rick Scott asserted. “Remember how the infrastructure bill was paid for? It wasn’t. Remember how [Build Back Better] was paid for? It’s not. Remember how they’re not going to raise taxes on middle-income? They are. Remember how they’re going to tax the rich? No. This has, what, $600 billion worth of tax cuts for the richest families in California, New York, New Jersey, and then they cut charity care for hospitals in Texas and Florida and places like that. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. But they are lying about this like they say, ‘Oh, the border is secure.’ Come on! The American public is fed up with Joe Biden and all of his constant and Jen Psaki’s constant lies.”

