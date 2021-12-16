De Blasio: ‘COVID’s Dominating Our Lives’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said that he thinks coronavirus will eventually become an endemic virus like the flu, but “Right now, COVID’s dominating our lives.”

De Blasio responded to a tweet arguing that we can’t defeat the virus, but we should treat it like the flu by stating, “I agree don’t freak out. I agree one day it can and should be like the flu. And the flu takes some lives too. The flu’s not nothing. But the flu can be controlled. We all get our flu shots and life goes on. I do believe that’s ultimately what’s going to happen with COVID. That’s what our doctors say, our leadership here. But I’ll tell you something, I would disagree on one level, focus on the way to get to that point. Endemic does not need to mean paralyzing. Endemic does not need to mean it dominates our lives. Right now, COVID’s dominating our lives. I want to put COVID in the background. The flu, you didn’t wake up two years ago and say, oh my God, I’m so worried about the flu, right? You went down to the pharmacy and you got a flu shot.”

Earlier, de Blasio said that vaccinated people can still get the virus, but vaccinated people are “going to live through it. We probably don’t end up in a hospital, which is not only good for you and me, it’s good for the whole society. It’s good so that our hospital system can treat people in greater need.”

