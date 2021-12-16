FNC’s Dr. Makary: Omicron Variant Is ‘Omi-Cold’ and We Have ‘Pandemic of Lunacy’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary said there is “a pandemic of lunacy” over the Omicron variant, which he called, “omi-cold.” Because it’s a mild variant. Makary also argued that you can “find a virus particle in the nose of some fraction of Americans forever.” And “we can’t go hunting for a problem that is a very mild or asymptomatic illness.”

Makary said, “Well, right now, what we’re seeing is this massive new wave of fear that is fueling our second pandemic after COVID-19, which is a pandemic of lunacy, which is Omicron. Now, I call it omi-cold. If you look at the epidemiological data, the epicenter is now way down from Omicron. The hospitals have some hospitalizations, not much. They were short. They averaged two-and-a-half days instead of eight days. But a study just came out of the University of Hong Kong telling us that Omicron does not invade the lung tissue that’s deep in the respiratory tract. It stays superficial in the nose and bronchus. So that’s why we’re seeing a common cold-like illness. This new scientific data from the lab explains the epidemiological data and the bedside observation of doctors that this is far more mild, the piece all fits together now, and that’s why I call it omi-cold.”

He added, “We’ve got to reduce testing in low-risk situations. If you test everyone in the United States, you will find a virus particle in the nose of some fraction of Americans forever. Now, you can continue to do universal testing, like a lot of universities, and continue to sample people and bring them in and if they test positive, put them in jail for ten or fourteen days. But if you do that with meningococcus, which is a bacteria that causes meningitis, you will find it living in the nose of 10% of the U.S. population. And so we can’t go hunting for a problem that is a very mild or asymptomatic illness.”

Makary also said that you can “recast any respiratory virus as a potential bubonic plague that’s going to destroy the United States. It’s just how you present the statistics, like you said.”

