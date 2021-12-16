Shaheen: ‘Until We Defeat COVID,’ We’ll Never ‘Get Our Lives Back to Normal,’ Have ‘Economy Working’ How We Want It to

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said that “we are never going to get our lives back to normal, never going to see our economy working in the way we want it to, our businesses open,” until the coronavirus is defeated.

While discussing the coronavirus situation in New Hampshire, Shaheen stated that New Hampshire doesn’t have as good a vaccination rate as the rest of New England, “So, we need to continue to encourage people to get their vaccinations, to get boostered, and to continue to wear facemasks, to do all of the things that we know work in this pandemic. Because until we defeat COVID, we are never going to get our lives back to normal, never going to see our economy working in the way we want it to, our businesses open, the ability of families to enjoy — and especially at this holiday season — we want people to be able to enjoy their families, to be able to get rest, and not have to worry about COVID.”

