NY Gov. Hochul on Including Booster in Fully Vaccinated Requirement: ‘We Will Make it Happen’

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that New York State will eventually require people to get a booster shot to meet the state’s vaccination requirements for COVID-19.

Tur asked, “Let me ask you this. Are you going to change the requirement for what fully vaccinated means? Is it going to be with a booster shot, especially since we’re finding out that you can get Omicron just as easily as if you were unvaccinated, five months after your second vaccination?”

Hochul said, “We are working on that. And the only reason we have to wait is it’s going to be a little tricky to work out the rules because some people aren’t eligible to have the booster shot yet. I put in a vaccination mandate for all health care workers. It was very controversial, but we did it, and we ended up going from about 60 or 55% compliance to 100%. We also had people who left the workplace. We have everyone who is vaccinated. a lot of them just did it in the last month or two, they’re not even eligible for a booster for a long time.”

She added, “We’re working on this. I just can’t roll it out today, until I address that one challenge that’s been brought to our attention. I believe that should happen, and we will make it happen in New York.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN