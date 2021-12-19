Dem Rep. Bush on Manchin Killing Build Back Better: This Was a ‘No’ All Along

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) claimed on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was a “no” all along after he announced he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Act.

Capehart asked, “Your reaction to the news announced by Senator Manchin?”

Bush said, “First of all, it is not a huge surprise. We have been, and let me be clear, there have been six of us who have been saying this all along. Representative Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Pressley, Representative Tlaib, Representative Bowman, Representative Omar and myself — we have been saying this for weeks, that this would happen. And we took the hits. We were told we were anti-our caucus. We were anti-democracy, anti- this and that, when actually what we were and what we still are is pro the people because the people have to be first. The people have to win. When I this about this — no, this was a no all along. So what we had was a bit of leverage, which was having the coupling of the two bills, the infrastructure package as well as the Build Back Better Act. Having those coupled together was the only leverage we had, and what did the caucus do? We tossed it. You know, for me, it’s really, it’s sad. It’s sad.”

