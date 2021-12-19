Kinzinger: DOJ Needs to Look into Charging Trump — A Former President Is ‘Not Untouchable’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” the Department of Justice should investigate former President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot on January 6.

During a congressional hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said, “Mr. Meadows’ testimony will bear on another key question before this committee. Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceedings to count electoral votes?”

Guest host Jon Karl asked, “I know Congress doesn’t have the power to prosecute. That’s the Justice Department. But what Congresswoman Cheney just described there is a crime under the U.S. Criminal Code. It is a crime to obstruct the official proceedings of Congress. Is she there sending a message, and are you sending a message that the Justice Department should be prosecuting not just those that broke into the building on January 6, but should be prosecuting Donald Trump himself or at least investigating that possibility?”

Kinzinger said, “I think investigating that possibility for sure. You know, Congress, I think in this case our committee is getting more information than law enforcement agencies and DOJ because we have had the power and the ability to get that done. So whatever information we get will be public record and the DOJ should take a look. Particularly if there’s criminal charges to be filed.”

He added, “Again, the big thing is as bad as it was on January 6. There’s really nothing in place to stop another one from happening again. If somebody broke the law, it is so essential that we send the message that you are not untouchable as president, you’re not untouchable as a former president, so just go and do your job honorably. I think that’s the only way self-governance survives in the future.”

