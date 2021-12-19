Levin: ‘Modern-Day Stalinist’ Pelosi ‘Failed’ to Protect Capitol Building on January 6

Fox News Channel “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin on Sunday delivered a monologue directed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for failing to protect the Capitol Building on January 6.

Levin argued Pelosi”failed” to protect the Capitol Building because she refused to call in more Capitol Police in the name of politics. He added that the select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol was a “cover-up job.”

“We have a lot of problems in this country. One of them is something called January 6 committee. And the January 6 committee, you can see that the propaganda, Democrat Party media, the propagandists at the White House, the propagandists that control Congress want to turn January 6 into some kind of an event — an event to use against conservatives, against Donald Trump, against anyone who disagrees with them,” Levin outlined. “They took this straight out of the old Soviet playbook, and that’s what I want to talk about — January 6. Whare the differences between the January 6 committee and their so-called investigation and the kind of investigations that Joseph Stalin used to conduct? Not a lot. Nancy Pelosi, who is basically a modern-day Stalinist, in many respects, the way she controls Congress, the way she absolutely crushes the minority, the way she abuses House rules and House traditions, whether it’s impeachment, whether it’s hearings, whether it’s committee assignments and so forth.”

“The issue is how was the Capitol building breached?” he asked. “How was it breached? And that is a subject that Congress should be very, very interested in so it doesn’t happen again, but they are not interested in it. This committee, having been appointed by Nancy Pelosi, is a cover-up job. It is a cover-up job because she can assure that all these loyalists, and the two unhinged … Never Trumpers, are never going to turn their sights on her and try and figure out why she didn’t call up more Capitol Police. She is in charge of the Capitol Police.”

Levin continued, “Nancy Pelosi was in charge of protecting that building, and she failed. And yet, we have a committee that’s looking into a so-called insurrection that has no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s testimony. They have no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s emails, text messages, correspondence of any kind, which is absolutely shameful.”

