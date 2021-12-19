Mary Trump: Donald Has No Idea ‘What It Feels Like to Love Somebody or to Be Loved’

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that her uncle has no idea “what it feels like to love somebody or to be loved.”

Referencing remarks the former president made at a rally, Witt asked, “So what did you make of listening to your uncle say that if he could, he would have done more to make sure that National Guard troops were deployed on January 6. What was your reaction to that?”

Trump said, “My reaction is pretty much what it always is every time I hear Donald lying and obfuscating and continuing to get away with his lies, is that he will stoop to nothing. There is no bottom here, and he’s very mindful that he is being given an opportunity to continue to muddy the waters and quite honestly rewrite history, which is an incredibly dangerous moment for this country.”

Witt said, “So even when he says that there was ‘love in that crowd,’ do you think he really believes that?”

Trump said, “I think he doesn’t understand what that word means, honestly. And I’m not kidding. I really do not believe that Donald Trump understands what love is, what it feels like to love somebody or to be loved. Because nobody who does understand that concept could possibly equate the violence, the vitriol, the racism, the anti-American sentiments that were expressed on January 6 during that violent insurrection could possibly confuse it with anything resembling love.”

Witt said, “That’s an extraordinary statement there.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN