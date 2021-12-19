Trump: China Must Pay for COVID Origins — ‘They Have to Pay Reparations’

During an appearance on this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump argued China should be held accountable for its role in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former president said China should pay reparations.

“I think the origins are so obvious,” he said. “They came out of the Wuhan lab. And I think if anybody thinks anything differently, they’re just kidding themselves. So, you can ask — China has to pay. They have to do something. They have to pay reparations. And China doesn’t have the money to pay those reparations. I believe that worldwide — I’m not just talking United States — worldwide, $60 trillion of damage, $60 trillion.”

“China doesn’t have $60 trillion,” Trump continued. “But they have to do something to make up for what they’ve done. What they’ve done to the world is so horrible. It’s been horrible, all over the world. And it doesn’t stop.”

