Waters: Manchin Killing Build Back Better Is ‘Disgusting’ — Force Him to Vote

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Act was “disgusting.”

Waters said, “While Manchin is exercising unusual power because of the numbers and is willing to be one man, one person that will hold up assistance to the American people, is absolutely disgusting and amazing to me. ”

She continued, “In that bill, we have the child tax credit, where we’re having to eliminate poverty for children in this country. I have in that bill money for housing. The cost of housing is exploding. We need to build affordable housing. We need to do something about homelessness.”

Waters added, “I don’t know how he thinks he’s going to get away with this. As a matter of fact, I agree with Bernie Sanders. Put the bill up and let him stand before the American people and tell them that he does not support child care and climate change, and housing assistance for people who are desperately in need of rental assistance and the ability to have safe and secure housing. If he wants to be that person that will stand up before the American people and deny assistance to the people of this country, put the bill up on the floor and let him vote it up or down.”

