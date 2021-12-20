GOP Rep. Cammack on Build Back Better: I Told Nancy Pelosi ‘Absolutely Hell No’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) commended Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for saying he would not vote to pass President Joe Biden’s so-called Build Back Better agenda.

Cammack said she “looked [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi right in the eyes” and told her “absolutely hell no” regarding her support of the massive spending legislation.

“I looked Nancy Pelosi right in the eyes a few weeks ago as they rammed this bill through the House after having to rewrite it four times, and I told her, ‘Absolutely hell no, we are not doing this. Oh, and good luck in the Senate,'” Cammack outlined. “Turns out they needed a little more luck because this is exactly what we knew all along. They were trying to use a budget reconciliation process to put things in there like amnesty. And we know they are now trying to find ways around the Senate parliamentarian, who has told them time and time again, no, you cannot do this. And so, they are trying to take this very progressive, the largest spending package in American history, and ram it down our throats at any cost. And even though they were able to pare it down, it doesn’t change the fact that they started all these new programs.”

“It’s so important we killed it right there in the cradle,” she added. “Again, I can’t give enough kudos to my colleague over there in the Senate, Joe Manchin.”

