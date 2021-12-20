Jayapal: Biden Needs to ‘Take Executive Action, So That We Truly Can Build Back Better and Deliver’ on His Agenda

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) urged President Joe Biden “to take executive action, so that we truly can build back better and deliver on the very agenda that he laid out and that progressives have been at the forefront of fighting for this entire time.”

Jayapal said, “I have to be clear that we are also going to, at the same time that we work on legislation, call on the president to take executive action, so that we truly can build back better and deliver on the very agenda that he laid out and that progressives have been at the forefront of fighting for this entire time.”

She added, “[T]he president needs to take urgent executive action on a number of things, and we’re going to meet tonight as a Progressive Caucus and talk some more about that.” And that “we need to use every tool in the toolbox and that’s both legislation and executive action.”

